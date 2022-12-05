Kenya: KWAL, SCANAD Kenya Emerge Winners at the Marketers Awards

Nairobi — Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), SCANAD Kenya emerged winners at the Marketers Awards that was held Friday 2022, at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

KWAL's Kibao Vodka Tru Watu Tru Campaign was recognized as the best marketing campaign this year after receiving the Judges Choice Award at the MSK Gala and Awards 2022.

The Society, which was also celebrating its 60-year anniversary, celebrated and reward marketing and communication campaigns that have demonstrated innovation and creativity.

MSK Chairman Charles Kairuki said that the Society was enhancing inclusivity and diversity in the Award ceremony to uphold integrity, credibility and encourage participation of marketers in all sectors.

'This year, we received over 200 entries, which we credit to the new segmentation of categories with a focus on 6 sectors that highly influence our economy, mainly: manufacturing, health, technology, financial services, academia and hospitality,"

"There was also a focus on having a category that celebrated the efforts of small businesses to enhance their creativity to meet marketing objectives and targets,' said Kariuki.

According to the Chief Judge, Rose Kimotho the hospitality industry recorded the highest number of entries at 28.4 per cent while manufacturing and academia contributed 27.9 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

Technology contributed about 9 per cent whereas financial services recorded the least number at just over 7 per cent, whereas small enterprises only comprised about 9 per cent with large companies at 71 per cent, and medium ones comprising about 20 per cent.

She further stated, 'This is a clear demonstration that the representation of small enterprises is still insignificant and I urge the Society through the Chairperson, to work on programmes and partnerships geared towards providing better accessibility to marketing training, mentorship and services, for small enterprises.'

The event that hosted over 500 participants, also culminated the Society's 60-year celebration.

Other winners included East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), who were the overall winners of the marketing campaign of the year (Johnnie Walker to The Ones Who), and Mediacomplete won the best influencer marketing campaign of the year for their Coca Cola Fanta #ColourEveryMoment (Fruit).

Campaign and Marketing Students Association of Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) won the Marketing Maverick Institution of the year award.