Angola: New Airport to Give Greater International Visibility to Country - President

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Saturday said that the new Luanda International Airport "Dr. António Agostinho Neto" will generate more revenues to the state's coffers and give greater visibility to the country.

"The country will gain more revenues but also international visibility," said President João Lourenço, stressing that "Angola will be better known by this airport that will be the main gateway and out of our country."

Speaking to the press at the end of a visit to the works of Dr. António Agostinho Neto Airport, the Angolan head of State said that the country will have gains in all fields of the economy, particularly in the tourism sector.