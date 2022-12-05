Southern Africa: Rwanda Welcomes Support of European Peace Facility to Joint Operations in Cabo Delgado

Kigali — Rwanda today welcomed the support of the European Peace Facility, in the form of €20 million to contribute to the continued deployment of the Rwanda Defence Force in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique. Rwandan Security Forces have been carrying out joint operations with Mozambican troops to combat armed violent extremism and secure the return of internally displaced residents of the province.

Dr Vincent Biruta, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said:

“Rwanda greatly appreciates the support announced today by the European Council of €20 million from the European Peace Facility to ensure that Rwandan troops working alongside Mozambican forces continue to have the equipment and logistics required to fight armed terrorists in Cabo Delgado, restore peace and security, enable the safe return of displaced residents to their homes. Rwanda remains a reliable partner in the fight against terrorism on the continent and we are pleased to collaborate with the European Union in this work.”

Rwanda deployed army and police personnel to Cabo Delgado in July 2021 at the request of the Government of Mozambique, and currently has around 2,500 troops engaged in joint operations with Mozambican forces. Additional troops are being deployed in areas that have experienced new terrorist attacks.

The Rwandan contingent has so far been fully funded by the Government of Rwanda. Since last year, the joint force has dislodged insurgents from their strongholds, allowing civilians to return to their homes, and also collaborated with SADC's SAMIM force to pursue terrorists in other sectors.