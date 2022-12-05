Mozambique: Water Looks OK in Mozambique, But Not in Zimbabwe

Mozambique's main dams are at least half full and Cahora Bassa is 82% full, very good for this time of year, just before the rains. This comes from the daily Boletim Hidrológico Nacional of the Departamento de Gestão de Recursos Hídricos of the Ministry of Public Works, Housing, and Water. Excellent, detailed, important in the period of floods, and published daily - and posted by me on https://bit.ly/Moz-Flood-2023.

The Boletim Hidrológic also shows that the Kariba dam, upstream on the Zambezi River between Zimbabwe and Zambia, is only 4% full. That is so serious that Zimbabwe has had to stop generating electricity at Kariba. Zimbabwe has suffered acute power shortages for several years, as global heating has led to successive droughts in the headwaters of the Zambezi and reduced flow in the river.