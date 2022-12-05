Kenya: Safaricom Unveils Cheaper Monthly Data, Airtime Plans

Nairobi — Safaricom has announced a revamp of its PostPay and All-in-One plans that will see customers enjoy lower prices on the consolidated Go Monthly proposition.

Under the new proposition, the Go Monthly 1K plan will go for Sh1,000, down from Sh1050; the 2K plan will go for Sh2,000 down from Sh2,100; the 3K plan will go for Sh3,000 down from Sh3,150.

Further, the 5K plan will go for Sh5,000 down from Sh5,200; while the 10K plan will go for Sh10,000, down from Sh10,430.

The telco has reduced the pricing of its monthly plans, reversing a price increase that was implemented in July 2021 following the adjustment of Excise Duty on Airtime and Telephone Services from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

"By consolidating our monthly plans, we seek to simplify our product offering while enabling our customers to enjoy a digital lifestyle in an affordable manner," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

All Go Monthly customers will enjoy free 2GB YouTube every month, while customers on the 5k and 10k plans will enjoy unlimited data capped at 45GB and 100GB respectively, after which they will browse at 3Mbps speed.

Go Monthly customers will be able to use their minutes to call across all local networks as well as China, India, USA, and Canada.

As part of the revamp, the plans will have a validity of 30 days, and only data will roll over upon renewal of PostPay or purchase of another monthly bundle.

From as low as Sh500 per month, customers who prefer minutes or internet only can also enjoy the minutes or data-only Go Monthly plans respectively.

Safaricom is also planning to introduce a device bundling option that will enable Go Monthly customers to acquire 4G and 5G smartphones via a monthly repayment plan inclusive of data, voice, and SMS bundles.