Kenya: Azimio Leaders Urged to Reconsider Calls for Demonstrations

Nairobi — The NGO Council of Kenya has appealed to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other leaders in the opposition to reconsider their plan for mass protest scheduled for December 7th over the disciplinary measures being instituted against the four embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

The Council National Chairman Stephen Cheboi appealed for calm in the country, since Kenyans have just come out of a deeply divisive and closely contested election, which dominated most of 2022 with the economy taking a turn for the worst, while the cost of living shot up.

"The National Council of NGOs -Kenya is now urging Raila to put the interests of the country first since majority of the Kenyans want stability at this point in time, ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities," said Cheboi.

At the same time, the chairman lauded the government for launching the Hustlers Fund to enable struggling Kenyans improve on their livelihoods. "We urge the government and other lending institutions to ensure the credit facility is affordable to all Kenyans in every part of the nation," said Cheboi.

The NGO Council also congratulated all the Principal Secretaries (PS) who were recently sworn into office and called upon them to serve Kenyans with dedication. - Kna