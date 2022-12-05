Kenya: President Ruto Says Four Incomplete Small Claims Courts in Nairobi to Be Handed Over in 90 Days

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured Chief Justice Martha Koome that the four incomplete Small Claims Courts in Nairobi will be handed over in 90 days.

President Ruto who was speaking at the launch of the Administration of Justice annual report on Monday said the government will avail resources for the completion of the Small Claims Courts so that they can begin operations.

The President said despite the prevailing budgetary challenges, his administration will facilitate the project, noting that he is aware of the big role played by the Small Claims Courts in administration of justice.

"I will talk with the Governor of Nairobi so that we expedite the completion of the pending four Small Claims Courts because Small Claims Courts are a bottom up benefit and madam CJ I want to assure you that we will handover them to you in 90 days," the President stated.

The Head of State also assured of his continued unconditional support to the Judiciary, so as to enable them deliver their mandate.

"I have never made a telephone call to anybody to ask them to do nothing. My support for the judiciary is so that they can effectively deliver justice to the people of Kenya." he said.