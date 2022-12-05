Kenya: Nakuru's Cleanshelf Supermarket Accused of Selling Expired Sausages, Beef

Nairobi — Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has accused Cleanshelf Supermarket in Nakuru of selling expired sausages and meats to members of the public.

Cofek says Government agencies have failed to act despite expired beef and chicken sausages being impounded in the supermarket.

"Government agencies, in an untold conspiracy of silence, have left consumers asking many questions as to why the long expired beef and chicken sausages impounded at Nakuru's Cleanshelf supermarket on November 26 - have not resulted in any arrests or prosecutions," Cofek said on its website.

"Instead both the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the public health officials at the Nakuru County have gone mute."

The supermarket chain was started in Limuru in 2002, before spreading its wings to major Towns such as Nakuru, Kiambu, among others.

"The sausages (chilled and frozen) expired several months ago but were found still on display at the retail outlet," Cofek added.

"As at Tuesday evening no action had been taken against the supermarket. The retail chain is owned by three brothers - Timothy Kihara runs the company as managing director. Efforts to get a comment from him were futile."

Cofek said it was yet to receive comments from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) who are charged with the responsibility for market surveillance.