East Africa: Four Nations Listed for Uhuru Squash Open

THE annual Uhuru Squash Open is back to conquer the hearts of sports lovers as players from Uganda, Zambia and Kenya have confirmed participating in the event.

The event will commence on Friday and climax on Sunday at Colosseum Gym and Fitness Centre in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzania Squash Federation (TSF) officer Marwa Busigara said they have also extended an invitation to Rwanda, Malawi and Mozambique.

"We are also expecting players from other countries, but some of them have not yet confirmed their participation," he said.

The individual event also features players from different regions of the country.

The event stages annually, whereby; the Zambians won it last year.

According to Busigara, it has been eight years since the inception event took place.

"We are very grateful to host the prestigious event as well as players show their talents,"

"They also share experience and challenge each other for glory," he said.

Apart from promoting the sport, the event also aimed at fostering relationships among participating countries.

"We call upon squash lovers to show up during the event and cheer for the players as they will compete for the glory,"

"We also call upon those who want to support us to come onboard for the development of the sport," he said.

He thanked Colosseum Gym and Lorenzo Automotive Parts for being event sponsors.

According to him, the event will also be part of preparations ahead of Mapinduzi Open scheduled for January 12.