Casablanca — The Casablanca Stock Exchange started slightly up on Monday, with the index of all stocks, the MASI, gaining 0.21% to 11,051.27 points (pts).

A few minutes after the opening, the MSI 20, which includes the 20 most liquid stocks, rose 0.33% to 893.02 pts, and the Casablanca ESG 10, a thematic index that calculates the performance of socially responsible companies, took 0.63% to 831 pts.