Morocco/AfDB - 16th ADF Replenishment Meeting Kicks Off in Tangier

5 December 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Tangier — The fourth and final meeting of the sixteenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-16), the concessional window of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, opened on Monday in Tangier.

Inaugurated by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, representing the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, Governor of the AfDB Group for Morocco, and Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the AfDB Group, this meeting provides an opportunity to deepen the discussion on issues facing low-income African countries, including climate finance and adaptation and sustainable debt management.

During these conversations, parties will discuss policy and financial directions and approaches to address them. The process will result in a financing package for the three-year ADF-16 cycle (2023-2025).

At this fourth replenishment meeting, the ADF-16 report, funding levels and replenishment terms will also be approved.

This year has been marked by a series of consultations between ADF Management and donor countries on the sixteenth replenishment of the AfDB Group's concessional lending window.

