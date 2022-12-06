South Africa: Hawks Secure Nearly 70 Statements On Ramaphosa Farm Theft

5 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said it had taken dozens of statements so far in connection with the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020.

'So far, 68 statements have been taken" in connection with the Phala Phala burglary, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo told Daily Maverick, adding that, "We can't disclose any information pertaining to what the investigation has uncovered."

In June, former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against President Ramaphosa over a burglary that took place at his Limpopo game farm in February 2020.

Fraser claimed that the suspects were caught, kidnapped and interrogated, and said he believed crimes of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and money laundering were committed. He also alleged Ramaphosa paid hush money to the suspects -- including his domestic workers.

Parliament's Section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the law and the Constitution through having concealed more than half a million dollars in his sofa.

The report has opened the way for possible impeachment proceedings against...

