South Africa: Deputy President Named In R35 Billion Land Scam - South African News Briefs - December 6, 2022

Cape Town —

OUTA Lays Criminal Complaint Against Deputy President

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has filed a criminal complaint against the deputy president with the national prosecuting authority. David Mabuza is accused of being involved in a R35 billion land claims scam. OUTA further alleges that Mabuza is involved in crimes such as theft, fraud, perjury and intimidation, eNCA reports.

Johannesburg On High Alert as Rain, Hail Continues

Johannesburg Emergency Services and disaster management teams are on high alert as harsh weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the city and other parts of Gauteng this week, Eye Witness News reports. The city was pummeled by hail and rain yesterday, with branches and leaves struck down by the hailstones seen lying on many streets. Many low-lying bridges were also flooded.

SKA to Invest R80 Million Per Year on Astronomy Skills Development

The SKA human resources development bursary programme will enable the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory to invest around R80 million per year, to develop astronomy skills in South Africa and other African partner countries, Eye Witness News reports. Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said the scholarships that are being given are not only being given to South Africans but also they are being given in the rest of the African continent. Astronomers and other scientists gathered at the SKA site outside Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Monday, to officially mark the beginning of construction of the square kilometre array observatory telescopes.