Kenya: Tribunal on Cherera-Led IEBC Commissioners to Hold Status Conference Friday

Nairobi — A Tribunal set up by President William Ruto to investigate four commissioners of the electoral commission is set to convene a status conference on Friday.

In a public notice in the local dailies, the tribunal chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule further directed all parties to contact the Secretariat to facilitate the service of all documents adding that bulky documentation may be dropped at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

The fate of the tribunal was thrown into uncertainty yesterday after Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera and her colleague Justus Nyang'aya resigned.

In a letter addressed to Ruto through the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the duo noted that their stay at IEBC was no longer tenable.

President Ruto suspended Cherera, Nyang'aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi after the National Assembly upheld accusations of gross misconduct over their decision to reject the presidential results that were used to declare Ruto the country's fifth President.