Kenya: Tribunal on Cherera-Led IEBC Commissioners to Hold Status Conference Friday

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A Tribunal set up by President William Ruto to investigate four commissioners of the electoral commission is set to convene a status conference on Friday.

In a public notice in the local dailies, the tribunal chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule further directed all parties to contact the Secretariat to facilitate the service of all documents adding that bulky documentation may be dropped at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

The fate of the tribunal was thrown into uncertainty yesterday after Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera and her colleague Justus Nyang'aya resigned.

In a letter addressed to Ruto through the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the duo noted that their stay at IEBC was no longer tenable.

President Ruto suspended Cherera, Nyang'aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi after the National Assembly upheld accusations of gross misconduct over their decision to reject the presidential results that were used to declare Ruto the country's fifth President.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.