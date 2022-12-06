Kenya: 10 Most Watched YouTube Music Videos By Kenyans in 2022

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

YouTube has today released a list of most watched videos in Kenya revealing a sharp rise in consumption of locally generated content from Kenya's general elections news, comedies, music, religious, and real life talk shows. The lists show locally created content that celebrate different ways of life by Kenyans within homes, villages and at workplaces registered the highest viewership.

Here is a list ranking 10 of the most watched music videos by Kenyans in 2022.

Nigeria’s music composition ‘Calm Down’ by Rema was the most viewed and listened to song

Otile Brown’s new release ‘Woman’ featuring Tanzanian crooner Harmonize in second place

‘Toto’ by gospel-turned secular pop artist Willy Paul

Hit single ‘Why’ by Rwanda’s music icon, The Ben featuring Diamond Platnumz ranked 4th

‘Mtasubiri by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz featuring Zuchu

Mi Amor’ by Marioo featuring Jovial

Ali Kiba’s Utu

Kishash featuring Ndovu Kuu

Ghananian crooner Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo.

