Kenya: Hemingways Takes Over Eden Nairobi Management

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Luxury hotel Hemingways Collection has taken over management of Eden Nairobi.

The family-owned five-star luxury boutique hotel group now takes over the nine-bedroom property that was built and designed by artists Tonio and Anna Trzebinski, originally as a family home.

It will be renamed Hemingways Eden, joining Hemingways Nairobi, Ol Seki Hemingways Mara, and Hemingways Watamu.

"The management takeover of Hemingways Eden is a strategic move to diversify our portfolio and expand our offering," Hemingways Group CEO Ross Evans said.

"It is also an opportunity for us to manage a unique and iconic property in a premier location in the heart of Karen, Nairobi. The standards of service will be consistent to those of our existing properties - Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Watamu and Ol Seki Hemingways Mara."

Eden is known for its art and antiquities, which attract hundreds of visitors annually..

"Being a creative I feel that this incredible hotel needs to be managed and run by top Kenyan professionals to mirror its exceptional qualities in the service delivered to the guests and I am so honoured to announce that Hemingways Collection will be taking Eden under its wing and making it part of its portfolio of luxury properties," Trebinski said.

"From one family-owned establishment to another, Eden will retain its unique offerings whilst elevating the experience to a new level."

The new property reinforces the Hemingways Collection in Kenya's hospitality industry.

"This property has huge potential and will complement our existing locations; our intention is to preserve and enhance the character and individuality of Hemingways Eden whilst ensuring that it provides the highest possible standards of warm Kenyan hospitality and international luxury hotel service and excellence that our hotels are known and loved for," stated Evans.

