Kenyatta to Reconvene DR Congo Peace Talks Closing Ceremony After Walkout

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to reconvene the official closing session of the Nairobi process of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace talks.

Kenyatta was forced to postpone the session Monday after a section of delegates walked out in protest over unpaid allowances and other issues.

The former Head of State was appointed by the East African Community (EAC) as the facilitator of peace talks in the DRC and assured the delegates that all the issues will be addressed by the time the meeting starts at 10 am.

"We know we have enough funds and I know because I was one of the people who helped source the money to help in bringing peace to the DRC," he said.

A visibly agitated Uhuru expressed his disappointment with organizers in the manner they had mismanaged the welfare of the delegation.

"Maybe they think I am no longer powerful but I have the ear and attention of their leaders so they better bring what is your rightful dues," he said as he adjourned the meeting at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

