Rwanda: Haringingo's Blues Eager to Keep Momentum Ahead of Gorilla Clash

Rayon Sports head coach Christian Francis Haringingo has cautioned his players to maintain their form in victory over Bugesera when they face Gorilla FC in their next league match slated Wednesday, December 7, at Kigali Stadium.

Forward Willy Leandre Onana scored the only goal that made the difference as the Blues beat Bugesera FC 1-0 on Sunday, December 4, at Kigali Stadium to go two points clear at the top.

The victory left Haringingo's side leading the table with 25 points, two ahead of second-placed AS Kigali and eight ahead of their next opponent Gorilla.

The Burundian tactician hailed his players for showing their character in win against Bugesera and called them to keep the same spirit in each of their remaining games of the league campaign if they want to win the league title.

"We had ups and downs in the past couple of matches but, overall, we had an excellent run. Our focus is now on Gorilla as we look to build on our recent performance [against Bugesera] and impress in fixtures that are ahead of us so we can finish the first round on a high note," Haringingo said in post-match press conference on Sunday.

"We need to get results at all costs because how we perform will determine our position at the end of the season," he added.

Blues are looking to end their three-year trophy drought and Haringingo, who is in his first season with the club, only wants his men to win every game to keep the chances of winning the league title but warned his players against complacency and treat all games the same way.

"We still have a chance of winning the title, we need to keep the gap between us and our rivals because it is not a huge gap. We not only need to maintain that gap but we also need to win every game to avoid dropping points," the former Kiyovu coach noted.

"Our next match [against Gorilla] is going to be quite an intense game since every team is motivated and determined to win more matches to either move up the table or challenge for the title," he added.

The second most successful club in the country, Rayon Sports are chasing their 10th title.