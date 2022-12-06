Rwanda: Travis Greene Cancels Kigali Concert

Celebrated American gospel musician Travis Greene has caused a huge grievance for his fans in Rwanda after he announced the cancellation of his concert which was supposed to be held in Kigali on Thursday, December 8.

The 38-year-old worship leader was supposed to tour Rwanda and Uganda this weekend but canceled the mega shows after event promoters failed to purchase his plane ticket.

The multi award winning singer made a post on his verified Instagram page stating that he would be unable to perform in Kigali as a result of miss understandings between Eloah Rise Ministries of Uganda which was the main event promoters of both Kigali and Kampala show, and his team.

"For reasons beyond my understanding, our flights were never purchased by the promoter to come to your country. We are currently in Africa and we were looking forward to worshiping with you this week. It's been a while since my team dealt with this level of unprofessionalism and I pray that the promoter will at least refund you for your tickets," Travis said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

RG consult, Rwandan event management firm which was working with Uganda promoters to bring Travis to Kigali, apologized for the inconveniences and promised to refund money to those who had already purchased tickets for the concert.

"We apologize for the inconveniences caused by this difficult decision and we therefore have put a stop to all the tickets sales. For anyone who already bought a ticket, you can be assured of a full refund" reads a statement issued by RG consult on December 6.

"However, we are in talks with the artist in establishing a new date for this event and it will be announced through the same channels sometime next year," the statement added.

Dubbed 'Kigali Praise Fest', the event was among the best concerts to take place in Rwanda this month featuring big names locally and internationally in the gospel industry.

Travis is considered one of the best gospel musicians in the world currently, having made many popular songs including 'Made a Way,' 'Intentional,' as well as 'Nara e Kele,' a track which features by Nigeria's Tim Godfrey.