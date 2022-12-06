Kenya: Jubilee, Aga Khan Flag Off Week-Long Free Medical Camp in Meru

Meru — Jubilee Health Insurance has officially flagged off a week-ling campaign in partnership with , Aga Khan University Hospital and Solutions Sacco in a bid to promote wellness and preventative care in the meru region.

The free mobile clinic dubbed "live free" has seen the company advocate for wellness and creating opportunities where the community can check their health.

The Jubilee medical drive is geared towards enabling the residents of Meru access free medical check ups.

Advocating for wellness and creating opportunities where customers and community can check their health.

For many years, a majority of people have only sought care when unwell.

This has compromised treatment outcomes as diseases are detected late.

Speaking at the official flag off in Meru town, CEO Jubilee Health Njeri Jomo said: "Our company is committed to enable our stakeholders access to both preventative and curative care."

"Preventative care is now a commonplace as people become more aware of their health and the linkage between good health and economic and social development.

The Jubilee medical drive will give residents in Nkubu, Timau, Maua, Laare, Nanyuki, Chuka and Meru town an opportunity to get free health screenings and free prescriptions."

Jomo added:" Our team of medical professionals will be on-ground across the seven regions to offer BMI and blood pressure checks, breast cancer screening, nutrition and diet education."

"We are confident this drive will impact Meru County by enabling residents to monitor their health."

Solutions Sacco which is the implementing partner in the campaign, the Deputy CEO Esther Javani explained that "Solution sacco is committed to play a key role in Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which means that all individuals;Our Staff,Members and the community at large receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship."

"We are glad to partner with Jubilee Insurance and Agha Khan University Hospital to offer the FREE MEDICAL CAMP across our branches and urge our Members to turn up"

The free medical drive is part of the year-long activities geared towards celebrating Jubilee Insurance's 85 years of business success and legacy.

"As a renown healthcare provider, Aga Khan University Hospital is committed to providing access to quality healthcare for the people in the areas we operate in which is why we have decentralized healthcare to the counties," said Pauline Ngatia, Director of Marketing, Business Development and Communications at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi.

"It's worth noting that we said the widest network of outpatient medical centres spread across the region and we just opened our 52nd medical centre in Wajir in late October 2022."

She added, "in these centres, we provide the same quality of care as our main hospital but at a cheaper rate to ensure people are able to afford.

Here in Meru, we have an Outpatient Medical Centre on the Ground Floor of Hart Towers along Kenyatta Avenue which has been providing care to the people of Meru for years."