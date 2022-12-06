Kenya: Governors Want Management of UHC Staff Transferred to Counties

Nairobi — The Council of Governors now wants the transfer of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff payroll management to counties, and additional resources allocated to the devolved units so as to enable them renew their contracts in May next year.

The Council's Chairperson Anne Waiguru on Monday said there is a potential health disruption of health services in the counties, when the contracts of the more than 9000 staff recruited under the Universal Health Coverage program comes to an end in May 2023.

The Kirinyaga Governor said Governors will engage the Ministry of Health to agree on a roadmap for the implementation of UHC program.

"We urge the National government to provide additional budgetary resources to county governments for renewal of contracts for UHC staff at the market rate salaries. The payroll management for the UHC staff should also be transferred to county governments," Waiguru stated.

The UHC staff were contracted by the national government and deployed across various counties on three-year contracts.

The Council observed that the Ministry of Health has undertaken a number of primary interventions towards UHC, including construction of 50 level 2 and 3 hospitals in counties and upgrading of maternal and child health facilities in 12 counties.

They however noted there are pending issues which still need to be addressed including infrastructure and equipment support programs.

"These programs include Managed Equipment Service (MES), Microwave upgrading project and Construction of County Level 3 Hospitals," she stated.

The Council also wants the Ministry of Health to stop interfering in devolved health service delivery and return order in the management of health services in the counties.

In addition, the Council said they will work with the Ministry of Health to develop modalities on the proposed cost of Community Health Volunteers stipend, which is to be split on a 50-50 basis between counties and national government .