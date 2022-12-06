Kenya: Chager First Off the Ramp at East Africa Mini Classic Rally

Nairobi — Multiple national rally champion Baldev 'Flying Singh' Chager will be first off the ramp at the annual East Africa Mini Classic Rally this weekend after he was seeded first, ahead of 32 other local and international drivers.

Chager, who will be in a Porsche 911, will be followed by another legend of Kenyan motorsports, Ian Duncan, who will be navigated by Tim Jessop in a Triumph TR7.

Seeded third is multiple Kenyan navigator champion Pier Daykin who will be driving a Datsun 280Z, navigated by Tariq Malik.

Next off the ramp will be Raaji Bharij, who won this year's edition of the MMC Bamba Rally; he will be in a Ford Escort MK1.

The first foreigner off the ramp will Briton Malcom Rich - seeded 20th - who will be navigated by Kenyan Adrian Cavenagh in a Ford Escort MK2.

At no 31, the South African pair of Jose Sardinha (driver) and Glen Castle (navigator) will bring down the curtain on day one of the event when they revv off the ramp.

Only cars classified under FIA Group 1, 2, 3 as well as Group A and B - passenger type motor cars constructed on or before December 31, 1985 and with not more than six seats - will be allowed to compete in the event.

The rally begins on Friday at Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru through Baringo County before docking in Eldoret on day one - at Rupa Mall and Eka Hotel.

It will thereafter resume on Saturday and Sunday within Eldoret and Cherangany region.

EAST AFRICAN SAFARI MINI CLASSIC RALLY 2022-SEEDED START LIST

(#1) Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe KENYAN / KENYAN (Porsche 911)

(#2) Carl Tundo/ Tim Jessop KENYAN / KENYAN (Triumph TR7)

(#3) Piers Daykin/Tariq Malik KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 280Z)

(#4) Raaji Bharij/ Ravi Soni KENYAN / KENYAN Ford Escort MK 1

(#5) Ian Duncan Anthony Nielsen KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 280Z)

(# 6) Classic Dansport Geoff Bell Tim Challen S. AFRICAN / BRITISH Datsun 240Z

(#7) Remon Vos Stephane Prevot DUTCH / BELGIUM (Porsche 911)

(#8) Classic Jonathan Somen Jonathan Somen Richard Hechle KENYAN / KENYAN (Ford Escort MK 2)

(#9) Farhaaz Khan Arshad Khan KENYAN / KENYAN (Porsche 911)

(#10) Malcolm Destro Lloyd Destro KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 280Z)

(#11) Rajay Sehmi Raj Jutley KENYAN / KENYAN (Porsche 911)

(#12) Rommy Bhamra Harvey Jutley KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 260Z)

(#14) Steven Parkinson Russell Parkinson KENYAN / KENYAN (Ford Escort MK 2)

(#15) Eric Bengi Gatimu Mindo KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun Violet GT)

15 (16) Evans Kavisi Absalom Aswani KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun Violet GT)

(# 17) Robert Calder /Gavin Laurence KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 280Z)

17 18 Classic ALS Shakeel Khan Assad Mughal KENYAN / KENYAN Ford Escort MK 1

(#19) Toby Wright Douglas /Rundgren IRISH / KENYAN (Ford Escort MK 2)

(# 20) Malcolm Rich/ Adrian Cavenagh BRITISH / KENYAN (Ford Escort MK 2)

(# 34) Rajesh Maini/ Devan Bhundia KENYAN / KENYAN (Ford Escort MK 1)

(21) Hamza Anwar /Adnan Din KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun Violet GT)

(22) Asad Anwar /Rob Warmisham KENYAN / BRITISH (Datsun 240Z)

(#23) Maxine Wahome/Tuta Mionki KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 1600 SSS)

(#24) Lola Verlaque Edward Verlaque S. AFRICAN / S. AFRICAN (VW Golf MK 1 )

(#25) Azar Anwar/ Jansher Sandhu KENYAN / KENYAN (BMW 535)

(#26) Ghalib Hajee Riyaz Ismail KENYAN / KENYAN (Porsche 911)

(#27) Sam Karangatha Steve Nyorri KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 180B)

(#28) Nish Lakhani/ Teeku Patel KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 1600 SSS)

(#29) Bart Vanhaverbeke /Steven Vyncke BELGIUM / BELGIUM (Mercedes 500 SLC)

(#30) Tariq Khan Zah Shah KENYAN / KENYAN (Datsun 1600 SSS)

(#31) Jose Sardinha Glen Castle S. AFRICAN / S. AFRICAN Mitsubishi Pajero).

MINI CLASSIC PROGRAM

SCRUTINEERING & TRACKING

SYSTEM FITTING

Thursday 8th December 2022 - Start (07h00 to 15h00) in Nakuru, Sarova

Woodlands Hotel.

STEWARDS FIRST MEETING : Thursday, 8th December 2022 at 16h00

in Nakuru, Sarova Woodlands Hotel

PUBLICATION OF START LIST: Thursday, 8th December 2022 at 17h00

in Nakuru, Sarova Woodlands Hotel.