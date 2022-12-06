Kenya: Oswago Handed 4-Year Jail Sentence Over Irregular Award of Poll Tenders

5 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO James Oswago has been convicted over the irregular award of Sh1.3bn tender for the supply of poll materials in the 2013 elections

Oswago was convicted Monday alongside former IEBC Deputy Commission Secretary in charge of Support Services, Wilson Shollei at the Milimani Law Courts.

The Anti-corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo found Oswago and Kiprotich guilty of failure to comply with the law relating to procurement while sourcing for the Electronic Voter Identification Devices.

The court ordered Oswago and his co-accused to pay a fine of Sh7.5 million or serve 4 years in jail over their involvement in the Chickengate scandal.

In 2013, Oswago and Shollei were charged for allegedly, "jointly and willfully failing to comply with the law relating to the procurement of goods according to section 47 of the public procurement and Disposal Act and Regulation 31 of the Public Procurement and Disposal Regulations."

