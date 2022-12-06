Rwanda: Title Race Wide Open, Insists AS Kigali's Mbungo

AS Kigali FC head coach Andre Casa Mbungo is convinced the title race remains wide open as he looks to become the first coach to lead the team to the Rwanda Premier League title for the first time in the club's history.

The City of Kigali-sponsored club looked unstoppable during their 4-2 victory over SC Kiyovu on Saturday at Kigali Stadium and Mbungo wants his men to keep that winning mentality when they face APR on December 8.

A win over the Green Baggies saw the team move to second on the league table with 23 points, two behind table leaders Rayon Sports who returned to the league summit after narrowly beating Bugesera FC 1-0 at on Sunday Kigali Stadium.

Rayon and defending champions APR have more experience as far as challenging for the league title is concerned but Mbungo confident his men are this time ready for the race which, he says, is still wide open.

"We are in the title race at this stage because, as things stand, either of at least five teams can win the title...it's obviously an open title race. The ultimate target is the league title and the season still has a long way to go," he said.

"We will keep fighting until the end and we believe we can push for the title," he added.

The former Rayon Sports, Kiyovu and Police coach added that there is a need to keep consistency in the next matches if they are really to challenge for the title.

"We have a good team which we will continue to improve ahead of the future matches. We will continue to motivate players in order to get the very best out of them," he noted.

Casa Mbungo's new-look side have earned plenty of plaudits this season for the level of performance that they are showing during the league campaign despite persistent struggles at continental football.

AS Kigali outfit are in the hunt for their first league title since the club was created in 2001 - initially under the name 'Les Citadins' before changing to AS Kigali five years later.