Rwanda: Poland to Open Embassy in Rwanda

Pawel Jablonski, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland on Monday announced that his country will soon establish an embassy in Kigali, thanks in part to the growing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Jablonski is leading a delegation of more than 20 Polish companies in various sectors for a three day visit to Rwanda.

When asked about the timeline of opening the embassy, Deputy Minister Jablonski said, "The opening of our embassy depends very strongly on cooperation of our two governments.

And also it normally takes several months for the necessary preparations including the regulatory work, but I assure you that we want to do it as quickly as possible to have two full embassies working to foster the relations of both countries," Jablonski said.

During the three day visit, at least three agreements are expected to be signed in defence, education and investment.

Jablonski further said Poland is positioning itself as Rwanda's top destination in regards to education.

"We have more than 1200 Rwandan students, which is the largest number of students from one country."