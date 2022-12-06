Rwanda: APR Women to Participate in 2022 FIBA Africa Championships

APR women basketball team will be participating in the 2022 FIBA Africa Champions for women slated for December 9-17 in Maputo, Mozambique.

The event will mark the return of FIBA Africa's flagship Women's Clubs competitions on the continent of Africa for the first time since 2019 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is attended by the top three clubs in each zone. APR finished third in the Africa Zone Five Club Championship in September.

Ferroviario de Maputo will be defending the title they won during the previous two editions.

In December 2019, the Mozambican women basketball powerhouse edged InterClube de Luanda 91-90 in overtime in Cairo to retain their continental crown.

Former Egypt champions Al Ahly completed the podium after making light work of fellow country-mates Sporting Alexandria 88-65 in the Third Place game.

Besides Sporting Alexandria, Ferroviario de Maputo, and InterClube de Luanda, CNSS and Energie are making their return to the tournament in 2019.

The annual FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women will be held in Maputo for the third time in the last decade. The Mozambican coastal city hosted the competition in 2016 and 2018.

Other cities that organised the tournament over the last ten years included Cairo (2019), Luanda (2015 and 2017), Sfax/Tunisia (2014), Meknes/Morocco (2013), and Abidjan (2012).

Angola's InterClube de Luanda are the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women five times in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016. They are followed by arch-rivals Primeiro de Agosto who lifted the trophy three times in 2006, 2015 and 2017.

Participating teams:

Costa do Sol (Mozambique)

Ferroviario de Maputo (2019 champions/Mozambique)

ASC Ville Dakar (Senegal)

Energie BBC (Benin)

Overdose Up Station (Cameroon)

ASB CNSS (DR Congo)

Sporting Club Alexandria (Egypt)

Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya)

Inter Clube de Luanda (Angola)

APR (Rwanda)