Rwanda, Egypt Dominate Day 1 of FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2022

4 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's men and Egypt women each won their respective opening games on Saturday, December 3, to start the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2022 campaign in Cairo, Egypt, on an impressive note.

Rwanda's men shocked 2019 winners Egypt in a nail-biter 21-19 before putting 15-7 past Botswana to finish the opening day of the tournament undefeated and hence go top of Pool A.

Starman Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza posted a combined 17 points in both games to position Rwanda as a surprise package for the tournament.

In the women's category, reigning champions Egypt continued their continental dominance as they defeated both Madagascar (21-13) and Tunisia (17-10) to go top of women's Pool A.

Rwanda returns to action on Sunday, December 4, at 1:10 pm as they look to beat Madagascar to end the group stages unbeaten.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.