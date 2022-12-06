Rwanda, Egypt Dominate Day 1 of FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2022

Rwanda's men and Egypt women each won their respective opening games on Saturday, December 3, to start the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2022 campaign in Cairo, Egypt, on an impressive note.

Rwanda's men shocked 2019 winners Egypt in a nail-biter 21-19 before putting 15-7 past Botswana to finish the opening day of the tournament undefeated and hence go top of Pool A.

Starman Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza posted a combined 17 points in both games to position Rwanda as a surprise package for the tournament.

In the women's category, reigning champions Egypt continued their continental dominance as they defeated both Madagascar (21-13) and Tunisia (17-10) to go top of women's Pool A.

Rwanda returns to action on Sunday, December 4, at 1:10 pm as they look to beat Madagascar to end the group stages unbeaten.