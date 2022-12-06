Rwanda Investigation Bureau Seizes Substandard Products Worth Rwf16 Million

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has seized an assortment of substandard products worth Rwf15.9 million in a targeted operation that aimed at removing such products on the market that may put people's lives at risk.

The products were seized from the stores of Jean Christophe Nkundimana, a representative of TEREMAFU OKE LTD, located in Ubukorikori village, Akabahizi cell of Gitega Sector in Nyarugenge district recently.

RIB also arrested Nkundimana and is currently processing his case file to be submitted to the prosecution this week.

According to RIB, Nkundimana does not only sell substandard products but also uses forged branding to hoodwink his customers into believing they are buying authentic products.

Among the seized products include expired Stella Artois beer and leffe beer made in Belgium. RIB also seized stickers kept in boxes that were ready to be used to label the expired alcohol.

RIB also seized 80 cartons with 104 pieces each of Stella Artrois beer worth Rwf7.8million, 337 cartons of Leffe beer valued at Rwf6.7million

RIB also seized 1,569 pieces of movit hair relaxer valued to Rwf1.2million, 159 pieces of small movit jelly worth Rwf48,000, 28 pieces of carrot (bleaching lotion) worth Rwf28,000 with 101 pieces of Novida juice valued at Rwf63,000 and 39 packets of Plastic bags each valued at Rwf39,000.

Reacting to the operation and the arrest, RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira said that the total value of the seized products is Rwf15,988,025 and warned that such products may harm people and that whoever sells expired and substandard products is committing an offense.

"Such actions will not be tolerated. We request people to be vigilant and cross-check the dates of the products they buy, if they find them to be substandard or expired they should inform RIB," he said

Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner imported the products illegally from DR Congo and covered them with stickers of later expiry dates.