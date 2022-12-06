Rwanda, Poland Sign Three Pacts to Enhance Cooperation

Rwanda and Poland on Monday, December 5 are expected to sign three deals, a move that would be capitalized on to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the development after meeting a high-level Polish delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pawel Jablonski.

Minister Jabonski is leading over 20 Polish companies who are on a three-day working visit to Rwanda.

Rwanda and Poland are experiencing a owth in their relations, and according to Biruta the new agreements can be capitalized on to accelerate the growth.

The new agreements, he said, include a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, a memorandum of understanding between respective Universities as well as another between respective investment agencies.

"With the education sector, which is a top priority for Rwanda, I commended Poland, and Polish Universities for the continued support provided to our Rwandan citizens," Minister Biruta said during a media briefing.

To-date, he pointed out, "the Rwandan community in Poland has grown to over 1200 students pursuing their studies in Poland. We also welcome the partnership that will be created between our Universities during this visit, which will lay a solid foundation for further exchanges in the education field.'

The New Times understands that two Universities including the University of Rwanda and Rwanda Polytechnic will benefit from the agreement.

Details of the agreement were not shared by Press time, but reliable sources say that offering scholarships, exchange of faculties, and capacity building are among the aspects to be looked at.

"In relation to trade and investment cooperation, we agreed that we continue to explore win-win opportunities of mutual benefits and development, and as a start, the private sectors from both countries will be able to connect during today's business forum," Biruta added.

For Jablonski, Rwanda and Poland share the same history which can be used politically to shape bilateral ties between both countries.

"In the past, we have all been struggling against foreign rule, and against foreign oppression. We have all known very well what it means to not be able to decide on your country and own home."

"For this matter, we understand each other very well. Which we want to develop to strengthen our bilateral ties."

Reiterating Biruta's remarks, Jablonski said, one of the most important sectors of our relations is the academic and education relations.

"We have the largest group of Rwandan students that pursue their education. Growing as a top destination for Rwandan students and we are more interested in accommodating more."

Rwanda and Poland already cooperate in the area of education and trade. Last year, Kigali opened an embassy in Warsaw.

Poland also supports the school of the blind children in Kibeho, Nyaruguru District and an estimated 1800 students have been enrolled in Polish Universities to date.

Polish investment in Rwanda includes the LuNa smelter, a state of art tin processing plant.