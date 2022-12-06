Rwanda, Poland Ink Defence Deal

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Albert Murasira and Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pawel Jabłoński on Monday signed an agreement on defence industries cooperation and discussed ways of strengthening defence cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Minister Jabłoński was accompanied by Grzegorz Piechowiak, Deputy Minister of Economic Development & Technology in Poland.

He is leading over 20 Polish companies who are on a three-day working visit to Rwanda.

Earlier on Monday, Jabłoński met Vincent Biruta, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs who first mentioned the "defense agreement" among other two agreements: a memorandum of understanding between respective Universities as well as another between respective investment agencies.

Rwanda and Poland are experiencing growth in their relations, and according to Biruta the new agreements can be capitalized on to accelerate the growth.

Jabłoński also announced that Poland will soon establish an embassy in Kigali, thanks in part to the growing bilateral ties between the two countries