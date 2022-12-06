Angola: Reforestation Campaign Promotes Planting of More Than 8,000 Mangroves

3 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A reforestation campaign in mangroves started Saturday at Barra do Cuanza commune, in Luanda, in an initiative of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The campaign is part of the project towards the conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems and plans the planting of 8,000 white, red and black mangroves.

While speaking at the event, the minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen Sacramento Neto, said that this action is aimed at conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems in order to contribute to the sustainability of fishing activity in the region, as well as making the population aware of this need.

This initiative has the participation of senior staff of the Ministry, the Luanda Provincial Government (GPL), the administration of Ramiros urban district, the non-governmental organisation Otchiva, among other institutions.

Similar campaigns will be carried out periodically.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.