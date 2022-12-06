Angola: Reforestation Campaign Promotes Planting of More Than 8,000 Mangroves

Luanda — A reforestation campaign in mangroves started Saturday at Barra do Cuanza commune, in Luanda, in an initiative of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The campaign is part of the project towards the conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems and plans the planting of 8,000 white, red and black mangroves.

While speaking at the event, the minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen Sacramento Neto, said that this action is aimed at conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems in order to contribute to the sustainability of fishing activity in the region, as well as making the population aware of this need.

This initiative has the participation of senior staff of the Ministry, the Luanda Provincial Government (GPL), the administration of Ramiros urban district, the non-governmental organisation Otchiva, among other institutions.

Similar campaigns will be carried out periodically.