Rwanda: APR Ladies in First-Ever Continental Showpiece

APR women basketball will, on Friday, December 9, join a group of 10 teams confirmed for the 2022 FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women in Maputo, Mozambique.

The local powerhouse will be headed for their first-ever continental showpiece slated for December 9-17. Maputo last hosted the event in 2018.

APR have dominated the Rwanda national league for years, bagging the top prize between 2005 and 2019 before an emerging Rwanda Energy Group (REG) came to the scene to stop that impressive run in the last two year's editions.

APR were placed third in the nine-team FIBA Africa Zone Five Club Championship held at the Benjamin Mkapa Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in September and October. They missed a direct ticket to the Africa showpiece after going down 61-39 to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the semi-finals. But they did well to shut out compatriots REG 42-39 in the bronze medal game in a closely contested game.

This effort was rewarded by FIBA Africa as it earned the Rwandan club a wild card - their first trip to the continental showpiece where they will have a chance to brush shoulders with the best.

In Group B matches, APR registered the highest score in the competition's history when they dismantled Welkite of Ethiopia 135-38 in a one sided demolition. Their other wins included a 64-40 triumph over Vijana Queens of Tanzania followed by another polished performance as they thumped newcomers Nile Legends from South Sudan 95-29.

Their undoing remains the fact that they have not been at this level of competition before, which might impede their progress in this new journey. But they are ready and will give it a good try.

APR players led by Charlotte Umuganeza and Assouma Uweziye as well as guard Nelly Nsanzagaganwa are expected to carry the team, playing big roles on both ends of the court.

Charles Mbazumutima, the APR head coach, has been at the helm of this side for 18 years and has seen them grow from strength to strength. He will cherish this outing but knows a heavy task lies ahead. His long experience which has seen him handle Rwanda National team as an assistant coach for two years and also the U-18 side will come in handy as the team faces off against the best the continent has to offer.

APR will have to improve their roster for the Maputo meeting. If they travel only with those who did duty for the team in Dar es Salaam, they will find life rough against seasoned participants.

Mbazumutima told Times Sport that the backcourt has the capability to stand up against any opposition. His concerns, however, remain at the frontcourt where he must try to get a strong post-up player.

"This is an important position for any team in a championship of this nature. I need a good player with experience to be able to perform well. I am on the lookout for one to join us even across the region," he said.

If he does not succeed in his search for options to boost the squad, he will use those at his disposal. And this means banking on the exploits of Umuganweza and Uweziye to deliver the goods.

It is only by taking part in these championships that you can know whether the team is making progress or not. It is time for Mbazumutima, and APR, to test their might against Africa's top sides.