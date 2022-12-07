Rwanda: Rayon Sports Face Stubborn Gorilla FC

Title contenders Rayon Sports face a delicate away test against Gorilla FC on Wednesday, December 7, at Kigali Stadium, as the Rwanda Premier League enters a tricky phase.

Leaders Rayon Sports face stubborn Gorilla FC, knowing that a win will move them five points clear at the top of the table as they wait for the big clash between AS Kigali and APR on Thursday, December 8, at Kigali Stadium.

Striker Willy Leandre Onana who scored the lone goal against Bugesera on Sunday, December 4, said: "We have trained well and we hope we will get the three points. This is a tricky stage in the season. We can't afford to take our eyes off the ball against Gorilla. Our main aim is to win."

Gorilla sits in the ninth place with 17. Rayon Sports lead with 25 points, two ahead of second-placed AS Kigali while Kiyovu sits third with 21 points having played one more game ahead of the top two teams.

The two clubs which are separated by eight points in favor of the former champions Rayon, have no room for mistakes. Any slip up would jeopardize their title chances.

Onana said that it's an important game because they face one of their toughest competitors.

"For them, of course it is a vital game because they are fighting to move up the table. So they will come out to try and win in-front of their fans. It will be a very good game because both teams want to play good football."

Onana has scored six goals in11 league matches so far and is hoping to score more so that he can tally with AS Kigali leading top scorer, Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban, who has netted eight times.

"In theory every game is a decider because it's three points and for us it's more than that because we are in the middle rounds. So, we must gather many points. There is no room for mistakes. We need to win this game," noted the Rayon Sports forward.

Gorilla FC have been tough opponents for visiting teams in the league and, contenders Rayon Sports will have to be at the top of their game if they are to walk away with a win.

Hosts, Gorilla, who lost against Etincelles on December 4 will be looking to bounce back.

Gorilla FC head coach Moussa Gatera said: "We know we have a mountain to climb but we don't fear anyone. We just respect them as a big club. They are a very good side who can beat any team so we will be ready for the game. We know what to expect."

"In this kind of game we have nothing to lose. I want my players to give their all. Our game plan will be different compared to other previous matches. We have really enjoyed this season so far. We need to win the game against Rayon because we have to raise our level again. We know Rayon are a very good side, but we are confident that we can win there," he noted.

Rayon Sports have won eight matches, drawn one and lost two against SC Kiyovu and Musanze in 11 matches while Gorilla managed to win five matches, lost four and drew two and are sitting in the ninth place with 17 points.

AS Kigali sits in second place with 23 points, followed by SC Kiyovu (21), APR, Musanze and Police who are third, fourth and fifth place with 20 points each.

Wednesday, December 7

Gorilla vs Rayon (Kigali Stadium, 18:00)