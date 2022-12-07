Kenya: Sh17.3 Million in Cabinet Secretaries Salaries Transferred to Drought Relief Kitty

Nairobi — The Cabinet has given its contribution to the ongoing drought response appeal by transmitting its entire salary for the month of November to the drought relief kitty.

Through a letter sent to the Secretary of the National Steering Committee on Drought Response Murimi Murage, the Secretary to the Cabinet confirmed that more than Sh17 million had been transferred to the response kitty.

"A sum total of Seventeen million, three hundred and forty-eight thousand, six hundred and fifty-six shillings, being the sum total of collective contribution of all members of the Cabinet, is being processed and will be wired to the National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund in due course," reads the letter dated December 5th 2022.

The decision by the Cabinet to forego its salary was arrived at during its 3rd session held on 29th November 2022 when it was apprised of the drought situation in the country.

The National Steering Committee on Drought Response has received over Sh590 million in just a week after the launch of the appeal for donations to boost ongoing hunger-mitigation measures in the hardest hit regions.

Kenya needs at least Sh17 billion between now and January for mitigation measures across the affected regions.

On November 21st, the President, via a Special gazette Notice constituted the 15-member National Steering Committee on Drought Response which then launched a nationwide appeal, Wakenya Tulindane, that, aims at rallying Kenyans to make donations in cash or kind to help those on the brink of starvation in at least 21 counties severely affected by prolonged drought.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The appeal is to cushion over four million Kenyans who are in dire need of food following a severe drought that has hit close to half of the counties. The drought has been occasioned by failed rainfall over the last four years with fears of a similar pattern extending to next year.

Those wishing to donate to the appeal fund can do so via M-PESA PayBill 880990 using their name as the account number or via the National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund under KCB Bank, Riverside branch through account number 1305486137. The PayBill will also be available to Airtel Money and Telkom's T-Kash subscribers.

The committee is also looking at alternative ways to address the current emergency situation with the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) stating that it costs up to KES 6,000 to feed a family for one month. - DPPs