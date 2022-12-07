Rwanda: Kiyovu Reassigns Coach Alain-Andre Landeut as Sporting Manager

6 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)

Kiyovu Sports head coach, Alain-André Landeut, was reassigned from his coaching role to Sporting Manager, as confirmed by club president Juvenal Mvukiyehe.

On Monday, December 5, Kiyovu Sports announced that they are going to bring in a new head coach.

"We are pleased to inform the fans of Kiyovu Sports that we are preparing to welcome a new coach, while Alain-André Landeut has returned to his duties as the Sporting Manager of Kiyovu Sports" a club statement confirms.

Landeut, who started the season with Kiyovu Sports, was suspended on October 27, after losing 3-1 to Gasogi United, but was reinstated after 24 hours.

Times Sports understands Kiyovu decided to make these changes after losing 4-2 against AS Kigali on Saturday, December 3, at Ntamirambo stadium.

The Kiyovu Sports president, Mvukiyehe Juvénal, told local media that the coach was not removed because of his poor performance.

He said: "When he came, he signed the contract as the 'Sporting Manager', so we informed him that we are going to bring a head coach."

Landeut is dismissed from his role amid reports of interests from Azam FC of Tanzania and Tusker FC of Kenya.

Mvukiyehe said a new coach will be announced soon.

Sources say that when Kiyovu Sports lost to Gasogi United, they thought about firing the coach, but found that terms in their contract include a clause stating that the side that wants to terminate it will pay the other three months' wages, and it was therefore decided that he should be reinstated to prevent that.

