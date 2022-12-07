Rwanda's Uwikunda, Mutuyimana to Officiate CHAN 2023

6 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwandan referees Samuel Uwikunda and Dieudonne Mutuyimana have been selected to officiate the forthcoming African Nations Championships slated for January 13 to February 4, 2023, in Algeria.

The two are on the list of 37 referees that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday, December 5, to handle the continental football showpiece which brings together teams with only players playing in their national league competitions.

Uwikunda will, alongside 17 other match officials, be officiating the tournament as a centre referee. Mutuyimana will act as an assistant referee.

Uwikunda is not new in officiating African football competitions, having previously handled crucial matches in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup as well as the 2021 Under 20 AFCON in Mauritania.

Mutuyimana started his refereeing career in 2012, officiating second division games before he was promoted to referee the premier league in 2014.

After impressing in crucial games, Rwanda flagged Mutuyimana to participate at the CAF 'Young Talent Referees Course' in Uganda in September 2018, during which he passed all exams including medical, physical, theoretical and technical tests. He was the only Rwandan, among 34 African referees, that participated in the course.

His performance at the course has since impressed the CAF refereeing committee which decided to hand him tasks to officiate the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup in 2018.

Mutuyimana has also handled crucial games as assistant referee, including matches between rivals APR FC and Rayon Sports, among others. In 2021, he was among the assistant referees that officiated the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.