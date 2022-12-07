Rwanda: Five REG Technicians in Custody for Damaging Electric Infrastructure

6 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested five technicians of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) for destroying electric infrastructure.

The suspects were arrested on December 5.

The suspects are Richard Nkurikiyumukiza, Isaie Bigirimana, Jean Paul Kabeza, Jean Claude Kubwimana and Gaspard Hakizimana.

They are all detained at Nyamata RIB station as investigation continue.

According to RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, the suspects committed the alleged crime on November 24 after they pulled down an electric pole that transmits electricity from a transformer to the tower in Kayovu centre in Bugesera district.

Murangira, pointed out that the pole is worth Rwf 3.5 million and added that protecting infrastructure is everyone's responsibility.

He also commended the public for providing timely information and encouraged others to do so.

Upon conviction, the suspects face imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than five years with a fine of not less than Rwf 1 million and not more than Rwf 5m.

