Rwanda and DR Congo Are 'One People' - Congolese Refugees

The Congolese community staying in Rwanda has commended the country's efforts in offering them safety and refugee after fleeing their country, due to ongoing turmoil between the two countries and fights between DR Congo army and M23 rebels.

There is a growing Congolese community staying in different parts of Rwanda, mainly Western Province in Rubavu and Rusizi districts.

The New Times visited Kabuhanga border in Bugeshi Sector and Petite Barrière border post, between Rwanda and DR Congo.

Kabuhanga is the border mostly used by Congolese refugees fleeing to Rwanda for their safety since fights broke out in North Kivu.

They are now staying at Kijote Transit Camp, where at least 112 Congolese are accommodated. They laud Rwandans for 'welcoming and treating them well.'

Jeanine Ingabire, 28, one of the refugees, said that about 80 Congolese refugees including her family members and neighbours were accommodated by residents of Bugeshi, claiming good relationships between the communities despite hate being disseminated by politicians.

"We were received well by our neighbours in Rwanda. I feel safe," said Ingabire, who was once jailed over being identified as 'Tutsi' by a Congolese.

It is the same story Adelle Mukankusi shares, saying that Rwanda and DR Congo are one people and that all they need is safety.

"We are one people, all we want is safety and to live in harmony," Mukankusi, a mother of two added.

According to statistics from Bugeshi sector, over 700 people would cross Kabuhanga border post, though it is currently closed.

Christian Bahati, a Congolese businessman, affirms that Congolese in Rubavu town agree to have enough security and good relations with locals.

"I chose to start up my own business here because there is enough security," Bahati told the New Times.

Speaking to The New Times, Ildephonse Kambogo, the Mayor of Rubavu District, agreed that movement is ongoing between the two towns despite some cases of Rwandans who fear crossing into Goma.

He added that, "Congolese people in Rubavu are well treated and safe; no one has had any problem with them."