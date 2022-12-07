East Africa: M23 Announces Withdrawal Plan, Demands Talks With Regional Force

The M23 rebel group fighting the DR Congo army in the east of the country has said it is "ready to start the disengagement and withdrawal" from its occupied territories.

The rebel group, which has been fighting since May this year, said it would support the recommendation of the Luanda summit to withdraw, but said they wanted a meeting with the East African Community (EAC) regional force, tasked to restore peace in eastern DR Congo.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23 spokesperson, said the rebel group "lends its support to the regional efforts to bring long lasting peace in the DRC."

Kanyuka said the M23 would maintain the ceasefire.

Following the Luanda summit in November, the rebel group requested a meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the mediator of the Luanda process, and Uhuru Kenyatta, the facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi process.

"The M23 Movement requests a meeting with the East African Regional Force and Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism to discuss the implementation modalities and renews its request for a meeting with the mediator and facilitator in a way to discuss the matter of its concerns," Kanyuka said.

The regional force has been approved by the EAC leaders. Kenya has already sent some 900 troops to DR Congo. Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan have also announced they will deploy contingents.

Kanyuka added: "The M23 reiterates its readiness to the direct dialogue with the DRC Government in order to find a lasting solution to the root causes of the conflict in the Eastern DRC."