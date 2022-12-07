East Africa: Minister Murasira, Regional Standby Force Boss Hold Talks

Brig Gen Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa, the Director of Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) on Tuesday, held talks with Maj. Gen Albert Murasira, Minister of Defence and Gen. J Bosco Kazura, Chief of Defence Staff at the Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters as part of his three day visit to Rwanda.

General Fayisa, accompanied by EASF Commander, Brig Gen Vincent Gatama and Head of Peace Operations Department, Brig Gen Domicien Kalisa apprised Rwanda's EASF activities, according to a statement issued by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on the same day.

"The purpose of the visit was to discuss ways of strengthening EASF to be poised for future challenges," the statement added.

The team also evaluated Rwanda's pledged capabilities (military & police) in line with the EASF Force readiness assessment, RDF said.

The EASF, a regional organisation whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region, comprises 10 active member states: Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda.

The Force is one of the five regional multidimensional forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) comprising military, police and civilian components. The components stay on standby for rapid deployment at appropriate notice as provided for in the peace support operations scenarios of the ASF.