Kenya: Meru MCA Tables Fresh Impeachment Motion Against Governor Mwangaza

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Meru County Assembly Minority whip Dennis Kiogora has filed a fresh notice of motion for the impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Kiogora will now prosecute the motion within the next seven days' after MCAs voted to alter the Assembly's Calender by moving the adjornment date by two weeks.

The governor is accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, usurpation of constitutional and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Meru High Court had last week suspended the impeachment proceedings against the Meru governor.

The judge said the MCAs had not followed the right procedure and that Kawira's constitutional rights would have been violated.

