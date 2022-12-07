Kenya: Murgor Sisters Withdraw Assault Charges Against Ndichu Brothers After Public Apology

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor have dropped the charges against the Ndichu brothers, Edward and Paul after the latter issued a public apology.

This is after the brothers issued a public apology following their altercation at Ole Sereni Hotel in 2021.

The Chief Magistrate at Kibera through the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday ordered a withdrawal of all criminal charges relating to the incident.

The duo are now seeking a termination of all assault cases against the duo.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.