Kenya: Murgor Sisters Withdraw Assault Charges Against Ndichu Brothers After Public Apology

Nairobi — Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor have dropped the charges against the Ndichu brothers, Edward and Paul after the latter issued a public apology.

This is after the brothers issued a public apology following their altercation at Ole Sereni Hotel in 2021.

The Chief Magistrate at Kibera through the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday ordered a withdrawal of all criminal charges relating to the incident.

The duo are now seeking a termination of all assault cases against the duo.