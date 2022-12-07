Kenya: Three Arrested in Connection With the Murder of Laikipia Chief

Nairobi — Three suspects have been arrested and the weapon believed to have been used in the murder of a senior chief in Laikipia county over the weekend recovered.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Monday that a manhunt for more accomplices in the murder of Jacob Loyangile of Il Motiok location in Laikipia North constituency was underway.

Speaking in Tiamamut village after leading senior security officials in condoling with the family of the late chief, the CS pledged to do whatever it takes to ensure his killers are brought to book.

"As we share the burden of grief with the family of Mzee Loyangile and convey our condolences to the people of Laikipia North, rest assured that none of these criminals will evade justice. Their time has now come," he said.

The Chief who was only a month away from his retirement was shot dead in his compound by armed bandits on Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigations suggest he was deliberately targeted over his outspokenness against the forced displacement of residents in the area by bandits from a neighboring county.

The Interior CS assured the residents of protection from forced evictions saying the government will protect their right to own and live in their properties as a Constitutional right.

"Every Kenyan has a right to live and own property anywhere, and we will use all our might to protect this right. You have elected your leaders and installed an able government. You also pay taxes to be protected from such insolent crimes, and we will do so at all costs," he said.

The CS announced the recruitment of additional National Police Reservists including 360 of them who will begin their training on Monday.

They will support teams on the ground to enforce security and beef up the fight against cattle rustling, banditry, and general crime.

Kindiki who was accompanied by Inspector General Japheth Koome and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed, also said additional personnel from specialized units will be deployed to the area.