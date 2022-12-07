Kenya: CBK Reintroduces Charges on Transfers Between Mobile Money Wallets and Banks

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Vilenta Wakwelo

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the reintroduction of charges for transactions between mobile money wallets and bank accounts from January 2023.

The charges had been waived since March 2020 as a part of Covid - 19 emergency measures to help ease the cost of living.

CBK in reintroducing the charges noted that the revised maximum charges for transfers from bank accounts to mobile money wallets will be reduced by on average up to 61 percent, and mobile money wallet to bank account by on average up to 47 percent.

Tariffs for paybills that are used to collect and disburse funds by businesses, companies, and institutions such as schools, utilities, etc, will be reduced by on average 50 per cent.

Further, The charges levied by banks for bank to mobile money transactions will be reduced by on average 45 percent.

"The revised charges for bank to wallet and wallet to bank transactions will be announced by respective PSPs and banks and will be effective from January 1, 2023," said CBK.

CBK reiterated its commitment to facilitate emergence of a payments ecosystem that works for and with Kenyans.

The apex bank said it will continue to monitor developments in the payments ecosystem and take action where necessary.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.