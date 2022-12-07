Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc Resume Codeshare Agreement

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) and Royal Air Maroc (RAM) have resumed a code share agreement that will see passengers travelling from Marrakech and Casablanca to Nairobi use KQ.

Travelers will also be able to connect to Zanzibar and Johannesburg.

KQ and RAM first started the agreement in 2016, before it was discontinued in 2019.

"This partnership strengthens our connectivity to the East and South of the African continent, thanks to a long-standing reliable partner, Kenya Airways. It will enable our passengers to reach Nairobi and Johannesburg, two important economic and financial capitals, as well as Zanzibar, a popular tourist destination", Royal Air Maroc Chairman and CEO Abdelhamid ADDOU said.

"We are pleased to continue to facilitate our customers' travel experiences and to develop our partnership strategy in the service of our position as the leading continental operator," he added.

RAM currently operates three weekly flights to Accra (Ghana) from Casablanca and it will add three trips through its codeshare with KQ to Nairobi, linking Accra to Johannesburg (South Africa) and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

KQ currently operates seven weekly flights between Nairobi and Accra.

The new partnership will enable it to offer three flights per week to Casablanca and Marrakech via Accra.

"We are very happy to see this partnership reactivated as it will provide our travelers with improved connectivity options between our two hubs, Nairobi and Casablanca. Our customers will be able to enjoy the financial center of Casablanca and the tourist destination of Marrakech." KQ's Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said.