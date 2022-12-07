Kenya: Ex-Fida CEO Patricia Nyaundi Among 20 High Court Judges Appointed By President Ruto

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed 20 High Court judges.

The Judicial Service Commission had forwarded 20 names to Ruto for appointment as High Court judges.

The JSC advertised for the position of High Court judge on March 14.In a statement, the JSC said they picked them based on merit, gender, regional balance and affirmative action.

"The commission wishes to thank all the candidates and stakeholders for their participation in the recruitment and selection process," Chief Justice Martha Koome said in a statement.

Among those appointed include Heston Nyaga, John Chigiti, Peter Mulwa, Lawrence Mugambi, Gregory Mutai, Robert Wananda, Samwel Mukira, Francis Ochieng, Fred Mugambi and Dennis Magare.

Others are Florence Macharia, Teresa Achieng and Aleem Visram,Gichohi Patricia, Josephine Mongare, Patricia Nyaundi, Diana Kavedza, Sophie Chirchir and Mwaisha Said.

