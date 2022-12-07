Kenya: Surviving Sonko CEC Kerich Says He Is Worth Sh122 Million

Nairobi — The County Executive Committee (CEC) nominee for Finance and Economic Affairs Charles Kerich has revealed that he is worth Sh122 million.

Kerich, who is the only surviving CEC from the previous administration said the stated wealth includes Sh105,000 in bank, Sh2.1 million in Sacco and Sh120 million in form of assets.

The 47 years old nominee said he has 20 years experience in management, including in his previous career in media where he rose to the ranks of Chief Editor at the Star Newspaper, before joining Nairobi City County Government in 2017 as CEC for ICT and communications.

"While I was appointed to serve as CEC for ICT and Communications, the Governor noticed my abilities and assigned me other roles in Lands, finance and at some point I also acted in the health docket," Kerich stated.

Kerich told the County Assembly Committee on Appointments that he fully understands the role he has been appointed to, noting that he effectively served at the docket during the last regime.

"I am a diligent and hardworking, I fully under the assignment placed before me and am willing and ready to execute the task," he said.

Kerich also unsuccessfully contested for Member of Parliament seat for Bomet Central in the just concluded General Elections.

He was also Governor Sakaja's Chief agent in his city's gubernatorial race.