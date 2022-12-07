Kenya: Kirinyaga DCI Seeking Man Who Killed Brother Found in Compromising Situation With Stepsister

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have launched a probe into the death of a 37-year old man who was allegedly killed by his younger brother in a love triangle with their step sister.

The bizarre incident that happened in Baringo, Kirinyaga county saw Bernard Njere allegedly committing the murder of his elder brother identified as Samuel Irungu.

According to a report obtained from the police by the DCI, Irungu who was hit using a blunt object on the head, face and the back, died while undergoing medical treatment in Karatina Sub-County hospital.

The DCI in a series of tweets on Tuesday, further stated that the suspect confronted the deceased when he found him in a compromising situation with the 17- year old younger sister.

"Benard Njere killed his elder brother Samuel Irungu, 37, in cold blood, after he confronted him when he found him in a compromising situation with their 17-year old step sister," the directorate of criminal investigations wrote.

Detectives established that there was a fierce fight between the duo after Irungu (deceased) descended on Njere (younger brother) with anger over a secret love affair with the sister before he met his death.

"The deceased who also had a clandestine love affair with the 17-year old younger sister and could not come to terms with what he had witnessed descended on his brother with fury, prompting a fight that led to his demise," read part of a statement from the DCI.

They further noted that the deceased had last year impregnated the step sister, who experienced a miscarriage in March this year.

The prime suspect who escaped from the murder scene is still in hiding with the detectives making efforts to ensure that he is arrested pending charges in a court of law.

