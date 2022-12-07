Kenya: Bungoma Senate Campaign Period Ends as IEBC Pledges Fair Mini Polls on Thursday

6 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Leading candidates in the Bungoma by-elections are making their final campaign pitches before the by-elections on Thursday.

All political parties are expected to end their campaigns by 6 pm as the two-month rigorous process officially comes to an end.

Speaker Moses Wetangula led several leaders drawn from the western region to traverse the county on a voting hunting mission for the Ford Kenya Party candidate Mwalimu David Wakoli Wafula.

"Together with other leaders in this region, we have asked our people to reject election losers since we need stable, confident, and visionary leaders in Bungoma," Wetangula stated

He described Wafula as a former Ford Kenya Party youth leader in Bungoma who worked in his office diligently, with honour and the highest level of humility

"Wafula is an intelligent, energetic young leader who has shown great leadership in the years I have worked with him. His performance record speaks for itself," the Speaker added.

Wafula says he has what it takes to fit in the shoes of Wetangula and carry out proper oversight, legislation, and representation role to steer our county to greater heights in terms of development.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has drummed up support for former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga who is flying the United Democratic Alliance ticket.

Bungoma County Returning Officer Grace Rono reminded the senatorial candidates that the campaigns will end on Tuesday at 6 pm.

She lauded the candidates for maintaining peace during campaigns asking them to continue with the same.

Rono said the county tallying centre will be at Mabanga Agricultural Training Centre and there will be 1,373 polling stations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.