Rwanda: Basketball - APR Off to Maputo Ahead of 2022 Africa Champions Cup for Women

7 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR women basketball players, on Wednesday December 7, departed for Maputo, Mozambique for the forthcoming the 2022 FIBA Africa Champions for women.

The 10-team event will take place from December 9-17.

APR have dominated the Rwanda national league for years, bagging the top prize between 2005 and 2019 before an emerging Rwanda Energy Group (REG) came to the scene to stop that impressive run in the last two year's editions.

APR were placed third in the nine-team FIBA Africa Zone Five Club Championship held at the Benjamin Mkapa Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in September and October. They missed a direct ticket to the Africa showpiece after going down 61-39 to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the semi-finals. But they did well to shut out compatriots REG 42-39 in the bronze medal game in a closely contested game.

This effort was rewarded by FIBA Africa as it earned the Rwandan club a wild card - their first trip to the continental showpiece where they will have a chance to brush shoulders with the best.

Full squad:

Odile Tetero, Marie Laurence Imanizabayo, Martine 'Kavende' Umuhoza Akimana, Stacy Charlène Usanase, Sandra Kantore, Uwera Bénigne Mugisha, Assouma Uwizeye, Ange Akimana, Jordan Odette Umuhoza, Ebengo Isomi Feza, Charlotte Umugwaneza and Nelly Sandrine Nsanzabaganwa.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.